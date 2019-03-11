Halcyon Agri redeeming 4.5% perps on April 26

RUBBER supplier Halcyon Agri said on Monday that it will on April 26, 2019 redeem all of the US$150 million, 4.5 per cent senior perpetual securities issued under its US$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme. The perps will be redeemed at 100 per cent of the principal amount, together with distribution accrued to the redemption date.

The redemption money will be paid to the persons who, at the close of business on the 15th day before the redemption date, are recorded as holders of the perps.