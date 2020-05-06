You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

HC Surgical shareholder says CEO breached duties in Julian Ong stake buy

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 8:47 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SERENE Tiong, an HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) shareholder and the defendant in a failed defamation lawsuit brought by the group's surgeon Julian Ong, has claimed that HCSS chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director Heah Sieu Min breached his duties as a director.

This is in relation to the company's acquisition of an additional 19 per cent interest in Dr Ong's private practice, Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery (JOES), late last year, according to an April 30 letter from Ong Ying Ping ESQ, solicitors for Ms Tiong who holds 100 shares in HCSS.

The medical services group said in a filing late Tuesday night that it has consulted its legal adviser in relation to the allegation, and is of the view that the allegation is "frivolous" and "without merit". 

In June 2018, Ms Tiong lodged a complaint with the Singapore Medical Council against Dr Ong, claiming that he and another specialist colluded to have sex with "vulnerable" female patients. She also forwarded the complaint to other doctors, prompting Dr Ong to file the defamation lawsuit against her, which he lost in April.

The surgeon's practice is now a 70 per cent-owned subsidiary of HCSS. The group first bought 51 per cent of JOES in February 2017 for S$2.2 million, before raising its stake by 19 per cent in October 2019 for S$3.8 million.

SEE ALSO

Upholding ethics and integrity - but of course money trumps values

On Monday, in replying further queries from the Singapore Exchange, HCSS clarified that it will receive more than what it paid for the 70 per cent interest if it were to exercise a put option to require Dr Ong to buy back the stake. The put option will become exercisable if Dr Ong's employment is terminated.

Shares of Catalist-listed HCSS fell S$0.01 or 2.9 per cent to close at S$0.34 on Tuesday, before the announcement was made.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Home-grown sofa maker HTL files for insolvency protection, cites cash flow problems

Great Eastern Q1 profit tumbles 90% on non-operating losses

UOB posts smaller-than-expected 19% drop in Q1 profit

HC Surgical says put option on Julian Ong's endoscopy clinic safeguards its interest

Post-merger OUE C-Reit posts 44.5% jump in Q1 amount available for distribution; virus impact still unclear

Lendlease Global Reit's Q3 DPU 0.7% higher than forecast

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 08:44 AM
Companies & Markets

Home-grown sofa maker HTL files for insolvency protection, cites cash flow problems

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-based sofa maker HTL, which owes various banks US$46 million (S$65 million), has filed for...

May 6, 2020 08:33 AM
Consumer

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat Covid-19

[BENGALURU] Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin...

May 6, 2020 08:30 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Markets closed on Wednesday for holiday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

May 6, 2020 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand Q1 jobless rate inches up but coronavirus shock to be reflected in next quarter

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's jobless rate rose to 4.2 per cent in the first quarter ahead of a strict lockdown that...

May 6, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

Trump visits masks factory but declines to wear one

[PHOENIX] US President Donald Trump visited a mask-making factory on Tuesday in his first major trip since the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.