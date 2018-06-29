Hearing of winding-up application against Big Box owner adjourned

STRUGGLING mainboard-listed consumer electronics retailer TT International on Friday said the hearing of the winding up application by SCB Building Construction against the company’s 51-per-cent-owned subsidiary, Big Box Pte Ltd (BBPL), has been adjourned.

It was previously fixed to be heard on June 29, 2018.

BBPL owns the Big Box, the landmark eight-storey warehouse retail mall in Jurong East Regional Centre which was put up for sale in May by receivers and managers.

"The company will continue to keep all its stakeholders updated on any material development, including the date for the hearing of the adjourned BBPL winding up application, on a timely basis once available," it said.

TT International, which owns and operates warehouse facilities, is being restructured under a scheme of arrangement since April 2010.

Trading in the company’s securities was voluntarily suspended on Aug 4, 2017.