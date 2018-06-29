You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hearing of winding-up application against Big Box owner adjourned

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 1:53 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

STRUGGLING mainboard-listed consumer electronics retailer TT International on Friday said the hearing of the winding up application by SCB Building Construction against the company’s 51-per-cent-owned subsidiary, Big Box Pte Ltd (BBPL), has been adjourned. 

It was previously fixed to be heard on June 29, 2018.

BBPL owns the Big Box, the landmark eight-storey warehouse retail mall in Jurong East Regional Centre which was put up for sale in May by  receivers and managers. 

"The company will continue to keep all its stakeholders updated on any material development, including the date for the hearing of the adjourned BBPL winding up application, on a timely basis once available," it said.

TT International, which owns and operates warehouse facilities, is being restructured under a scheme of arrangement since April 2010. 

Trading in the company’s securities was voluntarily suspended on  Aug 4, 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Twenty Anson
Jun 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust sells Twenty Anson for S$516m

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending flat in May: MAS

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Electricity tariffs to rise by average of 6.9% in Q3

Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's 1MDB taskforce freezes bank accounts of former PM Najib Razak's party

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening