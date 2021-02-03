Hedge funds will evade short-squeeze enthusiasts

Engineering short squeezes is hard. GameStop worked because it was a small company with high short interest.

London

SNAKE handlers recommend keeping a vinegar spray handy in case a python's grip gets too tight. Hedge funds also have a few ways to wriggle free as retail traders try to squeeze them.

Small-time investors have already claimed victims from the community of hedge funds that bet certain stock prices will fall. Gabe Plotkin's Melvin Capital Management lost 53 per cent in January after retail traders forced up the price of shares, such as GameStop, against which the fund had bet.

Retail traders and professionals may now be tempted to turn the tactic of squeezing short positions into a full-blown investment strategy. They can spot popular shorts based on the percentage of shares on loan, usually to bearish hedge funds that expect the price to fall. A surge in the stock's value will turn short sellers into forced buyers as they try to limit losses.

Citron Research, a prominent short seller, said last week it would stop publishing bearish reports, and focus instead on companies worth buying. The predicament for Citron, and peers such as Carson Block's Muddy Waters, is that opening sizeable short positions makes them a target.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But they have ways to cope. The first lesson from GameStop is to avoid crowded positions. Over 100 per cent of the company's shares were being shorted in late December, Refinitiv data shows. That made it an alluring target and massively increased the pool of forced hedge-fund buyers as the price rose.

Financial engineering can also help. Hedge funds could hedge against a squeeze by purchasing derivatives that give them the right to buy shares at a much higher price than the one at which stock is trading. These so-called deeply out-of-the-money call options would enable them to offset losses on short positions in the event of a Game-Stop-style squeeze.

Finally, funds could stop borrowing stock altogether and place bearish bets through derivatives that give them the right to sell shares. Potential short profits would be smaller, but so would losses. The most they could lose is the premium paid for these options.

Hedge funds can also take heart from the fact that engineering short squeezes is hard. GameStop worked because it was a small company with high short interest. Larger companies, whose shares are more liquid, make tougher targets.

A retail-driven squeeze won't work if conventional investors sell as the price rises. Short sellers' movements are being constricted, but there's life in them yet. REUTERS