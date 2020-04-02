You are here

Heeton Holdings to hold AGM through live webcast

Thu, Apr 02, 2020 - 7:23 PM
SHAREHOLDERS of developer Heeton Holdings will only be able to attend its annual general meeting (AGM) through a live webcast on April 24, due to restrictions to limit crowd sizes and hence the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Those who wish to follow the proceedings on their mobile phones, tablets or computers will have to pre-register their interest by mail or e-mail to its investor relations contact at ir@heeton.com by 10am on April 21.

The company said in a bourse filing on Thursday that because its Constitution does not allow shareholders to submit their votes online, shareholders who wish to vote on the resolutions will have to submit proxy forms in advance and appoint the “Chairman of the Meeting” as their proxy.

Shareholders who wish to raise questions at the AGM must submit these questions to its e-mail by the same time and date.

Heeton will, at a later date, provide information on the link to access the webcast of the AGM proceedings via the Singapore Exchange.

Shares of Heeton Holdings closed up 1.5 Singapore cents, or 6.12 per cent, to 26 Singapore cents on Thursday.

