Hi-P gets approval to continue manufacturing operations

HI-P International has obtained the go-ahead from the Singapore authorities to continue its manufacturing operations at 11 International Business Park in Jurong during the circuit-breaker period that lasts till May 4.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, South East Asia Moulding Company, has ceased production and is awaiting approval for an exemption from the suspension of business activities.

Shares in the company ended trading at 94.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.53 per cent.