You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hi-P gets approval to continue manufacturing operations

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 11:09 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

HI-P International has obtained the go-ahead from the Singapore authorities to continue its manufacturing operations at 11 International Business Park in Jurong during the circuit-breaker period that lasts till May 4.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, South East Asia Moulding Company, has ceased production and is awaiting approval for an exemption from the suspension of business activities.

Shares in the company ended trading at 94.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.53 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Reit withdraws profit and distribution forecasts for FY20 and FY21

CFM Holdings gets go-ahead to continue operations

Linus Lim appointed as CEO of Phillip Capital Management

ABS gives cash incentive to small businesses that sign up for PayNow

Prudential to issue US$1b in 10-year notes

MAS delays digital bank licence results to H2 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 11:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ to debate oil cuts as big as 20 million bpd : sources

[LONDON] Opec and other oil producers will debate on Thursday oil cuts as big as 20 million barrels per day,...

Apr 9, 2020 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Reit withdraws profit and distribution forecasts for FY20 and FY21

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit (Lendlease Global Reit) on Thursday said that it is withdrawing its profit and...

Apr 9, 2020 10:08 PM
Government & Economy

US fed launches US$2.3t financing to support economy

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve on Thursday announced another series of financing facilities to provide US$2.3...

Apr 9, 2020 09:48 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St jumps at open after Fed's massive stimulus, jobless claims data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve rolled out a US$2.3 trillion...

Apr 9, 2020 08:57 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims top 6 million for second straight week

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks has topped 15 million, as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.