Ho Bee Land sets up S$1.3m Covid-19 fund to help smaller charities, social enterprises

MAINBOARD-LISTED Ho Bee Land has set up a S$1.3 million Covid-19 support fund to assist smaller charities and social enterprises during the pandemic, it said on Wednesday.
The company has pledged S$1 million to the fund, while its board of directors and senior management have pledged S$...
