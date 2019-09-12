Hoe Leong in Malaysian civil suit for alleged deceit, fraudulent misrepresentation

HOE Leong Corporation was served on Monday with a writ and statement of claim taken out by solicitors of Halim Saad against the company and five other defendants, the company said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

They were issued by the High Court of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Mr Halim's claim in the civil suit is for alleged deceit and/or fraudulent misrepresentation by Hoe Leong and an alleged conspiracy by the defendants which caused him to suffer loss and damage.

He is seeking general damages against the defendants.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Hoe Leong has engaged solicitors in Malaysia to represent it in the suit, and has been advised to file an application to strike out the civil suit for, among other reasons, abuse of court process.

This follows other legal trouble for the machinery parts firm, which last week received a statutory demand under the Companies Act from a law firm acting on behalf of United Overseas Bank.

It is seeking payment of about S$5.7 million from Hoe Leong within 21 days from Aug 29, 2019, the date of receipt of the statutory demand.