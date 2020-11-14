You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Kong plans new code of conduct for equity and debt deals: sources

Plans include a framework for how investment banks charge clients
Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201114_HONG_KONG_4326689.jpg
Companies have raised US$36 billion in Hong Kong in IPOs and secondary listings so far this year, ranking its exchange second globally behind Nasdaq.
PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong

HONG Kong's markets regulator plans to unveil new guidelines for investment banks working on equity and debt offerings that will include a framework for how they charge clients, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has asked banks to give feedback by Friday on several aspects of how transactions work, the sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

While the SFC has several sets of guidelines governing how banks and brokers handle transactions, it is seeking to frame a detailed code of conduct for capital raisings for the first time as part of recent efforts to tighten supervision.

As part of the latest move, the regulator wants to create a proper framework setting out how and when the fees investment banks charge for managing equity and debt issuances, should be calculated, two sources with direct knowledge said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Remuneration for banks can depend on various performance measures including how a company stock trades after listing.

The SFC is also considering whether underwriting syndicates should be finalised earlier to limit banks not involved in a deal from pitching shares to investors in an attempt to get a role, said the two sources with direct knowledge.

The SFC declined to comment.

The market has been hit by a string of scandals involving investment banks and companies in the last couple of years, and as Hong Kong looks to burnish its credentials as a global fundraising hub.

Companies have raised US$36 billion in Hong Kong in initial public offerings (IPOs) and secondary listings so far this year, according to Refinitiv data, ranking its exchange second globally behind Nasdaq.

Hong Kong is also a regional debt issuance hub.

Regulators are, however, concerned about possible loopholes in the fundraising processes. The SFC said last year it was conducting a review into book-building - how banks take in orders for equity or bond deals and allocate them to investors.

It was not clear whether the code of conduct was linked to the review.

The SFC is also considering adjusting rules for allocating shares to cornerstone investors, a Hong Kong phenomenon where large investors can receive a guaranteed tranche of shares in an IPO and hold them for at least six months, the sources said.

The proposals have received a mixed reception. "If I could find out how much fees we're earning 24 hours after pricing, that would be much better than waiting for up to three months like we do now in some cases," said one of the sources, a debt banker.

They were less welcoming of other parts of the proposals, fearing they would undermine competitiveness.

A Hong Kong capital markets lawyer with direct knowledge of the matter said implementing a code of conduct "absolutely adds to the burden" of carrying out equity capital market deals in Hong Kong. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 14, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Lower investment income, weaker hospitality drag down OUE's Q3 revenue

PROPERTY developer OUE on Friday posted a 52.5 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue to S$134.2 million, due to...

Nov 14, 2020 12:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Centurion's Q3 revenue falls 11% on lower portfolio occupancy

DORMITORY developer-operator Centurion Corp on Friday posted an 11 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue to S$29.4...

Nov 13, 2020 11:13 PM
Government & Economy

Core US producer prices rose less than forecast in October

[NEW YORK] A key measure of prices paid to US producers decelerated in October, consistent with a pandemic that...

Nov 13, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

Trump law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case

[WASHINGTON] One of the law firms representing the Trump campaign in a Pennsylvania election suit gave notice that...

Nov 13, 2020 10:57 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as Cisco, Disney jump after results

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporean Liang Ting Wee named Total Oil Asia Pacific chief, country chair

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for