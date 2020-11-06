Hope yet for KL KidZania as Sim Leisure Group proposes RM3.8m offer

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THEME park developer and operator Sim Leisure Group has proposed to acquire the operator of family attraction KidZania in Kuala Lumpur for RM3.8 million (S$1.2 million). Pending approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Sim Leisure hopes to avoid both seeking shareholders'...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes