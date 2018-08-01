You are here

Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 22%, CGS-CIMB downgrades stock

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 10:58 AM
SHARES of AEM Holdings continued plummeting on Wednesday morning, losing almost a quarter of their value as CGS-CIMB downgraded the stock to "reduce" on sharply lower 2019 estimates.

As of 10.33am, AEM was trading down 22.1 per cent, or 22 Singapore cents, to 77.5 Singapore cents apiece, amid heavy volume of some 18.9 million shares. That put it among the most active stocks.

The company's stock has erased nearly all the gains it has seen since the start of 2018. It peaked at S$1.90 in mid-March.

In May, Bloomberg reported that Apple was planning to use its own chips to replace processors from Intel Corp as early as 2020. Intel draws about 5 per cent of its annual revenue from Apple and is a major customer of AEM.

In a note on Wednesday, CGS-CIMB analyst Willian Tng downgraded the stock from "add" to "reduce", citing the company's poor earnings visibility for 2019.

He also lowered the stock's target price to S$0.69 from S$1.78 previously, with a 42.3 per cent downside.

AEM has said the initial ramp-up phase of its equipment at its customer sites will be completed by the end of Dec 2018, following which AEM expects a rolling upgrade phase which could "introduce significant volatility" in its business.

Wrote Mr Tng: "Our current thesis that its major customer will replace its legacy generations of Test Handler (TH) with AEM’s new TH remains intact. However, given that the ramp-up phase in demand from its customers is likely over, the timing and occurrence of such replacements are less clear.

"As such, we believe that AEM's earnings will peak in FY2018 and decline year-on-year in FY2019."

