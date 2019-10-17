Hot stock: CDL jumps 3.5% in morning trade

SHARES of mainboard-listed property developer City Developments Limited (CDL) jumped as high as S$0.35 or 3.5 per cent to S$10.23 on Thursday morning.

On Oct 11, its London-listed subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne (M&C) was delisted from the London exchange after CDL, through a takeover bid, acquired it at 685 pence per share.

After the delisting, M&C will be re-registered as a private company.

On Sept 29, CDL said valid acceptances of over 90 per cent have been received for its takeover offer, and it intends to exercise its rights to compulsorily acquire the remaining M&C shares held by shareholders who have not yet accepted the final offer.

