Hot stock: Disa rises 10%, most heavily traded counter on SGX on Monday

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 4:42 PM
SHARES in Catalist-listed Disa were hotly traded on Monday with some 53.2 million shares exchanging hands, making it the most actively traded counter by volume for the day.

As at 4.09pm, shares of the anti-theft technology provider were trading at 1.1 Singapore cents apiece, up 10 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent.

Disa founder Eddie Chng on Monday told The Business Times that the firm is currently in talks to get major US retailers such as The Kroger Co to use its anti-theft technology by the end of the year. Retail giant Walmart has already approved the use of Disa in its stores, and BT understands that there are discussions with Target Corp as well. 

Those retailers are not Disa's customers, however. Disa sells its solutions to manufacturers, who use Disa's technology to digitally lock their products until released at the point of sale at the store. By getting major retailers to agree to accept their technology, Disa is hoping to entice more manufacturers to sign up.

Headquartered in Singapore, Disa which was previously known as Equation Summit, also has operations in Asia and the US. 

