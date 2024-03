Two high-value trades of above S$150,000 each has been made.

SHARES of Marco Polo Marine rose on Thursday (Mar 21) morning as trading volumes for its ordinary shares on the open market surged.

As at 9.23 am, the shipyard and marine logistics company had risen 6.8 per cent or S$0.004 to S$0.063 after 17.1 million of its shares were transacted, which was more than...