Hot stock: SembMarine shares up 5.2%, extending rally on Temasek's Keppel move

Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 10:24 AM
UPDATED Wed, Oct 23, 2019 - 10:40 AM
SEMBCORP Marine (SembMarine) shares jumped S$0.07 or 5.2 per cent to S$1.42 on Wednesday morning, touching highs not seen since July this year.

This follows a price surge on Monday which saw the mainboard counter hit a high of S$1.36, up 16 Singapore cents or 13 per cent, before it pulled back slightly to close at S$1.34.

The surge prompted a query from the Singapore Exchange, and follows news that Temasek Holdings will raise its stake in Keppel Corp to 51 per cent.

The move has fuelled decades-long speculation of a possible merger between Keppel's offshore and marine operations and its rival, SembMarine. Temasek has a 49.5 per cent interest in Sembcorp Industries, parent of SembMarine.

On Tuesday, SembMarine rose to an intraday high of S$1.41 before settling at S$1.35, up one cent or 0.75 per cent.

Keppel Corp shares were up S$0.04 or 0.6 per cent to S$6.72 while SembMarine's shares were up S$0.06 or 4.4 per cent to S$1.41 as at 10.07am.

