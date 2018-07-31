Hot stock: Tech stocks take a beating in early Tuesday trade after US rout

TECH stocks on the Singapore Exchange are taking a beating in early Tuesday trading, with some seeing falls of over 10 per cent in their share price.

The slide follows a rout in tech stocks in the US, where concerns are mounting that technology counters could be overvalued. All three major US indices overnight were pushed into negative territory by sliding tech stocks.

Tech stocks in the US have been retreating since Facebook's reporting last week, where it signalled it would see slower growth as it ups its spending on data security.

In Singapore, electronics manufacturer AEM has shed 11.77 per cent, or 14 Singapore cents, to S$1.05 as at 9.50am, the largest percentage decline among the tech stocks.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Hi-P, another contract manufacturer, has lost 5.19 per cent, or seven Singapore cents, to S$1.28, while precision machining firm UMS has declined 4.71 per cent to 81 Singapore cents.

Homegrown concern Creative has eased 0.48 per cent, or three Singapore cents, to S$6.18, while Venture has slipped 0.18 per cent, or three Singapore cents, to S$16.55.

In the US, the tech-heavy Nasdsaq posted its biggest three-day loss since March, led lower by the so-called FANG stocks, the acronym for the high-performing quartet of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet.

Facebook and Netflix missed analysts' targets for the second quarter, with Facebook suffering a U$120 billion wipeout from its market value last week.

The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.4 per cent lower, Facebook lost 2.1 per cent, while Netflix closed down 5.7 per cent. Amazon and Google parent Alphabet fell 1.8 and 2 per cent, respectively.