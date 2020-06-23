Hot stock: Wilmar up 7% at midday break, prompting SGX query

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday flagged "unusual price movements" in the shares of agrifood group Wilmar International.

The counter was up 7 per cent or S$0.27 to S$4.15 as at 12.52pm. Some 11.1 million shares had changed hands by then, making it the second most heavily traded stock among the index securities.

The bourse operator asked the company whether it was aware of any possible explanation for its trading activity.

Separately, Wilmar on Tuesday said its 99.99 per cent-owned subsidiary, Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co, has submitted an updated prospectus to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange for its review and approval.

It added that work on the proposed listing is still in progress and that there is no assurance that the proposed listing will proceed.

In November last year, Reuters reported that Wilmar had hoped to receive regulatory approval for the initial public offering of its China business in early-2020.

Reuters said then that the company, which was valued at more than US$19 billion, had announced its intention to list the business in 2017, after having shelved plans for a roughly US$3 billion listing of its Chinese unit in Hong Kong back in 2009.