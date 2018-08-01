You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hour Glass Q1 net profit more than doubles to S$14.3m

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 5:45 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

LUXURY watch retailer The Hour Glass saw profit more than double to S$14.3 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, up from S$7 million in the year-ago period, thanks to gross margin improving to 24.4 per cent from 21.2 per cent previously.

Revenue for the quarter was up 10 per cent to S$180.7 million from S$164.4 million, as sentiment improved in some markets in the region, said The Hour Glass in its results announcement after the market closed on Wednesday.

"The watch sector is experiencing better consumer sentiment which has led to improved overall business of the group. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group expects to be profitable for the financial year," it added.

Earnings per share for the quarter were 2.03 Singapore cents, compared to 0.99 Singapore cents for Q1 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As at June 30, The Hour Glass's inventory stood at S$277.8 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at S$188.0 million.

The Hour Glass shares closed up one Singapore cent or 1.55 per cent at 65.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday before the results announcement.

Companies & Markets

Malaysia shares close higher on Wednesday

China Aviation Oil Q2 profit up 14.4%

Ascott opens 2 Citadines serviced residences in Vietnam, including its biggest property globally

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades Cache Logistics Trust to 'buy'; DBS maintains 'hold'

Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Mary Chia, TEE International, SBI Offshore

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

GB Building_podium floors with prime main road frontage (photo credit CBRE).jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar's GB Building up for sale

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening