SIAS' 9TH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WEEK
How might the Code be tweaked the next time?
Here are some areas worth exploring further as the governance code evolves.
THE Singapore Code of Corporate Governance (SCCG) last month underwent its third revamp since it was first introduced in 2002. Throughout the past 16 years, these revamps have been aimed at adapting the Code to suit changing circumstances and to fit the best practices in other developed markets
