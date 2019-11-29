Hyflux debt moratorium extended to end-Jan, advisers to discuss fees over coffee

The Hyflux lenders that were reportedly opposed to the rescue deal signed by Hyflux and white knight Utico came up empty on their threat to block the restructuring on Friday.

In the High Court, Justice Aedit Abdullah granted Hyflux a two-month extension of its debt moratorium, with the next hearing to be held on Jan 29. This was the same amount of time that Hyflux had sought. It plans to file applications for scheme meetings with creditors before the end of January.

No parties were opposed to the extension of the moratorium, though the question of how a S$40 million pot of money should be distributed among all professional advisers involved in the restructuring was brought up in court.

Debtwire reported on Wednesday that an unsecured working group (UWG) of banks comprising BNP Paribas, Bangkok Bank, KFW IPEX-Bank, Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) were opposed to the terms of the Hyflux-Utico deal. In particular, Hyflux should not have agreed to pay financial adviser nTan a success fee of up to S$25 million, the group argued. The UWG's financial adviser is Borrelli Walsh.

However, the UWG did not oppose the extension of the moratorium on Friday, nor did it cast a blocking vote against the proposed rescue plan.

WongPartnership lawyer Manoj Sandrasegara, who represents Hyflux, told the Court that he was "reasonably confident" that the fees issue could be resolved.

"(We’ll) sit down in a room and have a nice cup of coffee and sort this out... It shouldn't be a case of the tail wagging the dog. This shouldn’t be a stumbling block," he said.