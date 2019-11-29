You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux debt moratorium extended to end-Jan, advisers to discuss fees over coffee

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 12:27 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

AK_hfx_2911.jpg
The Hyflux lenders that were reportedly opposed to the rescue deal signed by Hyflux and white knight Utico came up empty on their threat to block the restructuring on Friday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Hyflux lenders that were reportedly opposed to the rescue deal signed by Hyflux and white knight Utico came up empty on their threat to block the restructuring on Friday.

In the High Court, Justice Aedit Abdullah granted Hyflux a two-month extension of its debt moratorium, with the next hearing to be held on Jan 29. This was the same amount of time that Hyflux had sought. It plans to file applications for scheme meetings with creditors before the end of January.

No parties were opposed to the extension of the moratorium, though the question of how a S$40 million pot of money should be distributed among all professional advisers involved in the restructuring was brought up in court.

Debtwire reported on Wednesday that an unsecured working group (UWG) of banks comprising BNP Paribas, Bangkok Bank, KFW IPEX-Bank, Mizuho Bank and Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) were opposed to the terms of the Hyflux-Utico deal. In particular, Hyflux should not have agreed to pay financial adviser nTan a success fee of up to S$25 million, the group argued. The UWG's financial adviser is Borrelli Walsh.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, the UWG did not oppose the extension of the moratorium on Friday, nor did it cast a blocking vote against the proposed rescue plan.

SEE ALSO

Hyflux bank lenders said to oppose adviser fees for Utico deal

WongPartnership lawyer Manoj Sandrasegara, who represents Hyflux, told the Court that he was "reasonably confident" that the fees issue could be resolved.

"(We’ll) sit down in a room and have a nice cup of coffee and sort this out... It shouldn't be a case of the tail wagging the dog. This shouldn’t be a stumbling block," he said.

Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading down 0.38% on day

ThaiBev said to consider IPO of US$10b brewery business

Hot stock: Accordia Golf Trust jumps 13% on potential sale of all its golf courses

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on AEM with 'buy', S$2.38 target price

Stocks to watch: SGX, China Everbright, Cromwell E-Reit, Accordia Golf Trust, POSH

Cromwell E-Reit buys office building in Italy for 17.7m euros

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 01:31 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon trading down 0.38% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in negative territory on Friday, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.38 per...

Nov 29, 2019 01:15 PM
Transport

China limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services

[SHANGHAI] China's Ministry of Transport said car-pooling services have to limit the daily number of rides drivers...

Nov 29, 2019 01:13 PM
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev said to consider IPO of US$10b brewery business

[SINGAPORE] Thai Beverage is considering an initial public offering of its brewery business in what could be the...

Nov 29, 2019 01:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's SMFG most serious bidder for Indonesia's Bank Permata stake: regulator

[JAKARTA] Bidders for a stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata are now down to two foreign investors, Slamet Edy...

Nov 29, 2019 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

China's PBOC has room to ease policy but won't squander options: official

[BEIJING] China has room to ease monetary policy further, but authorities should not be careless in how they use...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly