You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux expecting net cash outflows; Sembcorp, Keppel, YTL said to eye Tuaspring

From July 30 to Oct 22, Hyflux and its units are expecting S$22m in total net cash outflow
Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20180804_TUASPRING_3522142.jpg
The Tuaspring project is an integrated desalination and power-generation facility. It houses South-east Asia's largest desalination plant.

Singapore

SEMBCORP Industries, Keppel Corp and Malaysian generator YTL Power International are reportedly among 22 potential white knights interested in Hyflux's Tuaspring desalination plant, which is up for sale.

Hyflux, which had a book value of S$1.47 billion as at the end of March, said on Friday that it is expecting a net cash outflow in the short to medium term, and that the 22 potential rescue financiers had had until Friday, Aug 3, to submit expressions of interest.

For the 13 weeks from July 30 to Oct 22, the water-and-power company and its subsidiaries are expecting total net cash outflow of S$22.25 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

All in, Hyflux's net cash outflow for the six-month period to year's end is estimated to total S$43.2 million.

According to the group's profit forecasts, Hyflux Limited is expected to record a post-tax profit of S$6.22 million for the July to December 2018 period; Hyflux Engineering's profit is estimated at S$5.4 million.

But losses are expected from the rest of its key subsidiaries: Hydrochem (S) is expected to incur a six-month loss of S$39.07 million; Hyflux Membrane Manufacturing is expected to lose some S$13.34 million, and Hyflux Innovation Centre, S$248,000.

Hyflux has previously indicated that it is seeking about S$200 million in rescue financing.

As at July 31, 22 non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) had been signed with potential rescue financiers.

Hyflux and its advisers have held preliminary talks with 15 of these potential rescue financiers, and intend to do the same with the remaining seven.

After Aug 3, Hyflux will review the list of 22 and shortlist suitable candidates with which to continue negotiations.

Separately, Bloomberg on Friday reported that Sembcorp Industries, Keppel Corp, and YTL Power are interested in acquiring the Tuaspring project, which includes South-east Asia's largest desalination plant.

Asset sales are now key for the cash-strapped company, which had S$2.95 billion worth of liabilities as at March 31. Of that amount, S$900 million is debt owed to perp and preference shareholders.

Just last month, the firm said it was in touch with eight bidders, but had yet to receive any firm offers.

Chief executive Olivia Lum said then: "We all know that under these conditions, when the power market is weak, it is very difficult to get good value. But it also cannot be so unreasonably low that I can't even pay my stakeholders."

The company started a court-supervised reorganisation process in May, and has obtained a debt moratorium, which grants the firm a six-month reprieve from creditors.

Shares in Hyflux have been suspended, and last traded at 21 Singapore cents apiece on May 18.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on overheated valuations

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening