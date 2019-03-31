You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux rebuts statements by SM Investments in SGX filing

Sun, Mar 31, 2019 - 6:49 PM

HYFLUX rebutted earlier statements made by Salim-Medco consortium SM Investments, in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Saturday night.

The troubled water treatment firm said that it did not withhold material information from the Indonesian white knight, and that despite queries posed by the company, SM Investments had not explained how any of the information it has sought to rely on would necessitate a revision of its assessment of the working capital needs of the company.

Hyflux also said that SM Investments, in objecting to the global cash settlement figure of S$272 million under the schemes for the first time on 7 March 2019, had sought to rely on information it had been provided more than two months ago on 3 January 2019.

The water treatment firm said that it disagrees with “belated allegations” by the investor on several points.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among those include statements by SM Investments that the allocation set out in the schemes of arrangements proposed by Hyflux is not agreed and hence do not satisfy the conditions of the restructuring agreement.

Hyflux said that the company and the investor had agreed on the economic parameters, including the aggregate cash allocation of the investor’s investment, for the settlement of the stipulated financial obligations under the restructuring agreement prior to the publication of the schemes on 16 February 2019.

The firm also said that it disagrees with SM Investments’ previous statements concerning “new material information” of which it allegedly “recently become aware” and that it should have been “disclosed earlier”.

Hyflux said that the bulk of the information which SM Investments seeks to reply on to renegotiate the agreed economic terms was provided to them on 3 January 2019, while the first time that it stated that it did not agree with the terms was in a letter dated 7 March 2019.

The company said that it was “surprised by this sudden position” taken by SM Investments.

On Saturday, more than 100 retail investors of Hyflux perpetual securities and preference shareholders held a protest at Hong Lim Park against the company’s restructuring plan and recent developments involving the water treatment firm.

Hyflux’s restructuring plan, which will be put to a vote by creditors on April 5, was denounced by some protesters at the rally as a “beggar deal”.

However, if SM Investments does not step up and Tuaspring’s defaults are not cured by April 30, the Public Utilities Board has the right to take the Tuaspring desalination plant for zero dollars.

Companies & Markets

Swiber Holdings signs investment agreement with NY-listed Seaspan, getting up to US$200m shot in the arm

Ride-hailing company Lyft rises in Wall Street premiere

Grab aims to double workforce to 3,000 by 2020

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

Patrick Ang succeeds Lee Eng Beng as managing partner at Rajah & Tann S'pore

PUB gives Hyflux's Tuaspring till April 30 to cure defaults

Editor's Choice

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

BP_Eddy Lee_300319_3.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Garage

Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave

BP_Tuaspring_300319_4.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB gives Hyflux's Tuaspring till April 30 to cure defaults

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Keppel Electric leads power retail rivals to SP Services
3 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
4 Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year
5 Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190330_PG1COVERNEW_3738154.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Brunch

Beyond the core: Singapore's office decentralisation

BT_20190330_JLLEND30_3738500.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

BT_20190330_GRAB_3738833.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab aims to double workforce to 3,000 by 2020

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening