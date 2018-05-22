You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 10:53 AM

BP_Hyflux_220518_89.jpg
Hyflux, the Singapore water treatment firm, is considering seeking a form of court protection to facilitate negotiations with creditors, people with knowledge of the matter said.
PHOTO: HYFLUX

[SINGAPORE] Hyflux, the Singapore water treatment firm, is considering seeking a form of court protection to facilitate negotiations with creditors, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The company is considering asking the Singapore courts for a 30-day moratorium preventing creditors from taking certain actions that could hurt its financial position, according to one of the people.

The move would give Hyflux space to work out an arrangement with the creditors, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It may file an application as soon as Tuesday, the person said.

Hyflux has been working with an adviser to explore options for managing its debt load, the people said. Hyflux securities were halted from trading in Singapore on Monday, pending the release of an announcement. The situation is fluid, and Hyflux could decide to pursue other options, the people said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An investor-relations official at Hyflux declined to comment by phone.

Hyflux said earlier this month it's in talks with potential investors to inject funds. Its net loss widened to S$22.2 million in the three months ended March 31, from a restated S$64,000 a year earlier.

The company has been in talks to sell a stake in its single largest asset, the Tuaspring project, which combines Southeast Asia's largest desalination plant with a gas turbine power plant. It's also been negotiating a potential divestment of the Tianjin Dagang desalination plant.

BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Cordlife down 9.5%

SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

Stocks to watch: Moya, Spackman, Cordlife, Tiong Seng

Moya to raise up to S$132.5m through rights issue

Ocean Sky International proposes rights cum warrants issue to boost financials

Cordlife says in talks on corporate development opportunities after SGX query on share surge

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
4 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

BP_Najib_220518_73.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's embattled Najib questioned by anti-corruption agency

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Moya, Spackman, Cordlife, Tiong Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening