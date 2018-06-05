You are here
Hyflux to meet bank lenders this week on debt restructuring
Move comes as various obligations owed to financial lenders, trade creditors have fallen due
Singapore
HYFLUX said on Monday that it is meeting with its bank lenders this week to discuss its debt restructuring.
Various obligations owed by Hyflux to financial lenders and trade creditors have fallen due, it said on Monday.
The water project developer filed for court
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg