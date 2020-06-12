Hyflux's next pre-trial conference likely to be on June 19 or 22

Hyflux on Thursday said its next pre-trial conference is likely to be held on June 19 or June 22, where further directions will be issued regarding the water treatment firm's main reorganisation process and applications by any of the creditors.

This comes as a group of bank lenders is seeking to put Hyflux under judicial management, after two years of a court-sanctioned restructuring process that has continued to leave creditors empty-handed.

An unsecured working group (UWG) of banks comprising Bangkok Bank, BNP Paribas, CTBC Bank, Mizuho, KfW, Korea Development Bank and Standard Chartered Bank plans to revive an earlier application to be carved out of Hyflux's debt moratorium, the High Court heard during Hyflux's case management conference on Thursday.

In a bourse filing late on Thursday night, Hyflux announced that at the case management conference, the court had ordered the UWG to serve its affidavit on the company by June 12, as well as a redacted version of the affidavit on the other creditors by June 16.