Hyphens Pharma marks first day of trading with positive gains
Healthcare group ends Catalist debut 5.7 per cent up following opening premium of 15.4%
Singapore
SPECIALITY pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group Hyphens Pharma International made its trading debut on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board on Friday at 30 Singapore cents before ending trading at 27.5 Singapore cents.
