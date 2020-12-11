You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare girds for Singapore-to-Turkey vaccine push

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 10:32 AM

[KUALA LUMPUR] IHH Healthcare, Asia's most valuable hospital group, said it is ready to administer coronavirus vaccine once they are rolled out in the 10 countries it operates in.

The Malaysian company has a trained staff of 55,000 across 80 hospitals it runs from Turkey to Singapore, as...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.4%

Ascendas Reit to acquire Sydney suburban office property for A$288.9m

Mapletree Industrial Trust bags first S$300m sustainability-linked facility from OCBC

DBS to launch crypto trading platform for members next week

Best World 'exploring adjustments' to its China sale and distribution model

Social media exploited for 'pump and dump' activities: SGX RegCo

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 10:34 AM
Technology

US commission begins process of halting China Telecom's operations

[WASHINGTON] The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday it begun the process of revoking China...

Dec 11, 2020 10:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Nearly US$500m in additional funds set for Madoff victims

[NEW YORK] Victims of Bernie Madoff, the mastermind behind the worst financial scam in history, will receive US$488...

Dec 11, 2020 10:11 AM
Garage

Job website ZipRecruiter hires banks for IPO: sources

[BENGALURU] US online job marketplace ZipRecruiter has hired Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead...

Dec 11, 2020 09:51 AM
Government & Economy

Australia cancels local Covid-19 vaccine development due to HIV false positives

[SYDNEY] Australia abruptly halted the production of a homemade vaccine against Covid-19 after trials showed it...

Dec 11, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Friday even as uncertainties around Brexit and US stimulus impasse continue to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

DoorDash's stellar IPO could boost Asia valuations

Europe: Stocks drop as ECB warns of slowing growth next year

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

SGX RegCo warns public of 'pump and dump' activities that exploit social media plaforms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for