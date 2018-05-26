You are here
IHH Healthcare's Q1 profit falls 88% to RM57.24m
Healthcare group extends to Fortis board offer acceptance period to June 30
MALAYSIAN healthcare group IHH Healthcare Berhad saw its fiscal first-quarter profit shrink by 88 per cent to RM57.24 million (S$19.28 million) due to the absence of a one-off gain recorded a year ago from its RM313.4 million divestment of Apollo Hospitals.
Its profit
