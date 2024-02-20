Improved efficiency propels Dyna-Mac’s FY2023 profit up 114% to S$28.7 million

Published Tue, Feb 20, 2024
Dyna-Mac fabricates topside modules and structures for the offshore oil-and-gas industry.
MAINBOARD-LISTED Dyna-Mac posted a 114 per cent rise in net profit to S$28.7 million for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, from S$13.4 million in the previous corresponding period.

This came mainly from improved efficiency: It intensified its land use, raised its productivity and imposed tighter cost controls, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday (Feb 20).

Earnings per share stood at 2.75 Singapore cents for FY2023, up from 1.27 cents the previous year.

Revenue for FY2023 rose 32.1 per cent to S$385.2 million, from S$291.5 million the year before. This was mainly due to higher progressive recognition from projects carried out in the year.

Meanwhile, the company’s other income rose 26.6 per cent to S$7.4 million year on year, largely due to higher interest income. However, this was offset partially by a decrease in government grants.

A final dividend of 0.83 Singapore cents per share was declared for FY2023, up from 0.29 cents the year before. The dividend will be paid on May 10, 2024, after the books are closed on May 2, 2024.

For the half-year ended 31 Dec, 2023, net profit was up 81.6 per cent to S$18.5 million; revenue was up 21.2 per cent to S$202.9 million.

In its regulatory filing, the company said it is also “actively pursuing near adjacencies”, including liquefied natural gas modules, carbon capture and storage modules, and blue hydrogen modules.

As at December 2023, the group’s order book stood at S$438.2 million, with deliveries planned into FY2025. Dyna-Mac said it has been expanding its yard space to minimise capacity bottlenecks for larger orders.

It added that it plans to diversify its revenue sources through mergers and acquisitions, as well as strategic alliances with industry leaders.

Dyna-Mac’s shares closed flat at S$0.265 on Tuesday, before the results were announced.

