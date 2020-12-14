You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Sunvic Chemical's financial statements

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 7:32 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

THE independent auditor of Sunvic Chemical Holdings has issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial statements for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2019.

The auditor, Foo Kon Tan LLP, likewise did not express an audit opinion on the group's financial statements for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018.

Among other things, the auditor flagged discrepancies surrounding the veracity of corporate guarantees provided for loans amounting to 222.5 million yuan (S$45.3 million). The guarantees were reportedly issued by some of Sunvic Chemical's subsidiaries in China without the company's board's approval. Sunvic Chemical later announced that it had received legal claims for these sums.

However, Foo Kon Tan said that its legal counsel in China reported that one of the corporate guarantee contracts (for 180 million yuan) did not exist; there were also no legal demands made in respect of the contract.

The auditor also noted material uncertainties which may cast "significant doubt" over the group's ability to continue as a going concern.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

These included the group's net current liabilities of 32 million yuan as at end-Dec 2019. Sunvic Chemical also recorded cash outflow from operating activities of 271.3 million yuan. However, it had only 7.8 million yuan in cash and cash equivalents as at end-December 2019.

The mainboard-listed company is on the Singapore Exchange's watch-list. Trading in Sunvic Chemical shares has been suspended since Jan 14 upon the company's request. The counter last traded at 2.2 Singapore cents.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Civmec secures contracts worth A$140 million

Stamford Land deputy executive chairman retires

Yunnan Energy diversifies into construction materials trading

Hot stock: Soilbuild Reit rises 5.5% on buyout offer

CDL to sell Penang hotel for RM75m

LMIRT unitholders give green light for Lippo Mall Puri purchase, rights issue

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 07:25 PM
Transport

Stage 2 of Thomson-East Coast Line to be delayed by another six months

[SINGAPORE] Phase 2 of the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL) will be delayed by another six months till the third...

Dec 14, 2020 07:01 PM
Transport

Germany's Daimler to produce fully electric compact SUV in Hungary

[BUDAPEST] German car maker Daimler will begin serial production of the EQB electric model in Hungary in the fourth...

Dec 14, 2020 06:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Civmec secures contracts worth A$140 million

CONSTRUCTION and engineering group Civmec Limited said on Monday that it has secured multiple contracts worth A$140...

Dec 14, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 14, 2020 06:27 PM
Consumer

China sees new surge in pork prices with imports under scrutiny

[SHANGHAI] Pork prices have rebounded in China as demand strengthens before a major holiday season and supply...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for