India's Bharti Airtel says promoters will take part in rights issue

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 12:37 PM

India's Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Thursday its promoters would take part in the US$4.57 billion capital-infusion plan by subscribing to its rights issue.
Promoter Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel) will subscribe to 170 million shares in the Airtel's rights issue for a total consideration of 37.5 billion rupees (S$726.8 million), the Singapore-based company said in a separate statement.

Singtel and Airtel's major shareholders - Bharti Group and Bharti Telecom - intend to subscribe to their full entitlement, except for a renunciation by Bharti Telecom in favour of GIC Singapore, Singtel said.

 

