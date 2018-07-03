You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Indofood Agri Resources invests in sugar asset in Brazil

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 8:19 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

INDOFOOD Agri Resources’ joint venture, Companhia Mineira de Açúcar e Álcool Participações (CMAA), has entered into an arrangement with JFLIM Participações S/A (JFLIM), where JFLIM will transfer its fully owned subsidiary, Vale do Pontal Açucar e Alcool Ltda (UVP), to CMAA.

CMAA is a 50:50 joint venture between Indofood Agri and Ápia SP Participações SA, while JFLIM is a 50:50 joint venture between JF Family and Rio Grande Investment, a member of the Salim group. The Salim group is a controlling shareholder of Indofood Agri with a deemed interest of about 74.49 per cent.

UVP, which is in Brazil, cultivates and processes sugar cane to make and market ethanol and sugar. It has a factory in Minas Gerais with cane crushing capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year.

For the transfer of UVP, CMAA will issue new shares to JFLIM based on an agreed valuation of about 75.9 million Brazilian real (S$26.6 million), following which JFLIM will have a 30 per cent stake in CMAA. Indofood Agri and JF Family will both retain a 35 per cent stake each in CMAA. JF Family will maintain its 50 per cent interest - direct and indirect via JFLIM - in CMAA, whereas Rio Grande will own an effective 15 per cent interest in CMAA.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Indofood said: "The acquisition will enable CMAA to expand its footprint in the sugar and ethanol industry in Brazil with a total annual cane crushing capacity increasing from 5.8 million tonnes  to 8.3 million tonnes after the acquisition. All three mills are located in the state of Minas Gerais, and in close proximity to each other, forming a strong cluster enabling operating and management synergies."

Companies & Markets

Acromec wins 3 contracts worth S$6.2m from healthcare, pharmaceutical companies

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

How to make a dual listing work

PropNex gains 10% on trading debut

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
4 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
5 DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

bp_moon_jae-in_020718_100.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

South Korean leader Moon on state visit to Singapore from July 11-13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening