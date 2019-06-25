You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Indomie maker's offer for Indofood Agri Resources lapses

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 10:36 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

INDOMIE maker Indofood Sukses Makmur's buyout offer of 32.75 Singapore cents per share for mainboard-listed Indofood Agri Resources has lapsed.

As at the close of the offer on June 25, 5.30 pm, the shares owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and its concert parties, including valid acceptances of the offer, resulted in a shareholding of 88.08 per cent.

Indofood Sukses Makmur's offer was conditional upon the concert group holding more than a 90 per cent stake in Indofood Agri. As a result, the offer has lapsed and all offer shares tendered in acceptance of the offer will be returned to shareholders.

The offeror and its concert parties will own 74.53 per cent of Indofood Agri after offer shares have been returned to shareholders who had accepted the offer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Oxley's Malaysian subsidiary buys 40% of Aspen (Group) Holdings' unit for RM20m

Frasers Commercial Trust's trustee inks lease agreement with Google

Hutchison Port Holdings announces CEO's July retirement, appoints replacement

Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors

Delay in release of final changes to US tax rules: Manulife US Reit

Best World extends AGM again to Oct 31 pending PwC independent review

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' earnings growth, dividends attractive; Reits looking overpriced: UBS

bankfile.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Funan mall secures 95% take-up ahead of Friday opening with physical Taobao store, Nikon School

nwy_WALKING_250619_62_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening