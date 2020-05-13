Indonesia's Kopi Kenangan raises US$109m in Sequoia-led round

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
INDONESIAN coffee retail chain Kopi Kenangan has raised US$109 million in a Series B funding round led by its existing backer, Sequoia Capital, the company announced on Tuesday.
The round was also joined by new investors B Capital, the venture capital firm co-founded by...
