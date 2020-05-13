You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Indonesia's Kopi Kenangan raises US$109m in Sequoia-led round

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

Singapore

INDONESIAN coffee retail chain Kopi Kenangan has raised US$109 million in a Series B funding round led by its existing backer, Sequoia Capital, the company announced on Tuesday.

The round was also joined by new investors B Capital, the venture capital firm co-founded by...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 06:35 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end higher as defensives find favour

[BENGALURU] European shares finished modestly higher on Tuesday, as telecom stocks surged after Britain's Vodafone...

May 13, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci warns Senate of needless death if US reopens too fast

[WASHINGTON] Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, warned against reopening the economy too...

May 12, 2020 11:51 PM
Life & Culture

Bryan Adams faces backlash over 'racist' Covid-19 post

[OTTAWA] Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online...

May 12, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit sees lower Q1 DPU due to rental rebates given to tenants

THE distribution per unit (DPU) for EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) fell by 22.9 per cent on...

May 12, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Europe, Asia risk coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased too soon, says IMF

[WASHINGTON] Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if they reopen their economies too early and before wide-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.