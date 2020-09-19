You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
ASEAN STOCKS

Inflows from retail investors to boost recovery plays in South-east Asia: UBS

In last six months, retail investors bought S$6b in equities in Singapore; trend also seen across SEA
Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

BT_20200919_CTUBS19J03B_4247970.jpg
Ian Douglas-Pennant (left) is bullish on recovery plays with a focus on stocks that are likely to benefit but are not necessarily in focus at the moment. Edward Teather says there is a real opportunity for Asean to benefit from shifting supply chains.
PHOTOS: UBS

Singapore

INCREASED retail participation in equity markets will help boost returns, particularly in sectors hard-hit by the pandemic as risk-tolerant investors look to increase their exposure in recovery plays, said Ian Douglas-Pennant, UBS head of Asean equity research on Friday.

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SIA pilots taking deeper pay cuts to avert layoffs

Ryanair cuts capacity further, citing travel restrictions

Higher gold prices no boon for pawnbrokers

Ascendas Reit to purchase suburban office building in Sydney for A$167.2m

Judge cites 'clear case of balance sheet insolvency' for placing KS Energy and its key unit under IJM

Synagie to partner computer manufacturers to expand insurtech business

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 19, 2020 09:12 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan's top Europe bankers see rising M&A as crisis wanes

[NEW YORK] European companies are still chasing their dream deals as they look beyond the damage wrought by the...

Sep 19, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

'Nasdaq whale' closes more large options trades

[NEW YORK] A large options player which some market watchers call the "Nasdaq whale" unwound bets on several...

Sep 19, 2020 08:20 AM
Life & Culture

Disgraced Harvey Weinstein loses top royal honour

[LONDON] Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Harvey Weinstein of the royal honour he was awarded before his predatory...

Sep 19, 2020 08:12 AM
Government & Economy

Singaporean admits supplying luxury goods to North Korea

[SINGAPORE] A Singapore man has admitted to supplying luxury perfume, cosmetics and watches worth tens of thousands...

Sep 19, 2020 07:54 AM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at age 87 from pancreatic cancer

[WASHINGTON] Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Oil flat as Libya developments counter Opec+ boost

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

Singaporeans, are you happy?

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

Higher gold prices no boon for pawnbrokers

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.