You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Innopac extends long-stop date of placement, downsized to S$6.1m after investor pulls out

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 4:26 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAINBOARD-listed Innopac Holdings and nine individual investors have further extended to June 30 the long-stop date for the completion of a proposed stock placement, which was also downsized to S$6.1 million after a key investor pulled out.

The extension was given by way of supplemental letters executed by Innopac and the investors, the investment holding company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The long-stop date had previously been extended by three months to May 5.

Innopac said in the filing that Lim Soon Huat, executive chairman of Malaysia-listed Asia File Corp, has mutually agreed with Innopac to terminate their subscription agreement for the proposed share placement to him, with effect from April 24.

Mr Lim was set to be the second-largest investor, holding a 15.6 per cent interest in Innopac after the placement and becoming a controlling shareholder in the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The current plan is for Innopac to place 6.1 billion new shares at 0.1 Singapore cent apiece to the remaining nine investors - for a total of S$6.1 million. That is down from last October’s initial proposal to place 8.4 billion new shares for S$8.4 million to the original group of 11 individuals.

Under the downsized proposed placements, the new shares will represent about 57.8 per cent of Innopac’s enlarged share capital, instead of 65 per cent as per the original deal.

Earlier in February, one investor had exited the deal with Yoong Kah Yin and the company mutually agreeing to let their subscription agreement lapse with effect from Feb 5.

The nine remaining investors are Choo Beng Kai, Lim Kai Seng, Poh Mei Huey, Teh Yew Wooi, Ooi Wey Chong, Tang Chi Hoong Darren, Ong Chin Kiong, Teow Chong Joo and Ong Gim Seong.

Mr Choo, managing director of Malaysian investment holding company Masmeyer Holdings, remains the largest investor in the stock placement. He will hold a 23.7 per cent stake in Innopac after the placement, thus becoming the company’s new controlling shareholder. The original agreement had been for Mr Choo to hold a 19.4 per cent stake post-placement.

Under the investors’ supplemental letters announced on Wednesday, Mr Teow will increase his investment by S$100,000 to S$500,000, by subscribing for 100 million more shares. As a result, he will subscribe to a total of 500 million shares.

Innopac shares have been suspended on the Singapore Exchange since June 7.

Companies & Markets

Camsing Healthcare names special auditor to look into unresolved audit matters

Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas alleges fraud

China Everbright Water opens Hong Kong public offer at HK$2.99-$4.35 apiece

ST Engineering nabs US Coast Guard shipbuilding contract worth up to US$1.94b

Datapulse to acquire 15% stake in Holiday Inn Express hotel in Seoul for 8.6b won

Yamada Green Resources sells stake in Chinese associate, proposes S$2.7m share placement

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

PSC artist rendering.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering nabs US Coast Guard shipbuilding contract worth up to US$1.94b

lwx_best world_240419_68.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas alleges fraud

Apr 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, ComfortGelGro, Mapletree Commercial Trust, UIC, FCT, AA Reit

Westgate.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Mall Trust raises Q1 DPU by 3.6% as Westgate boosts revenue

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening