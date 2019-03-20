InstaReM nabs US$41m in Series C funding

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DIGITAL payments company InstaReM has closed a Series C funding round at US$41 million in Singapore. The final close of US$20 million was led by Singapore-based Vertex Growth Fund and supported by a new investor, Atinum Investment from South Korea.
The overall Series C
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg