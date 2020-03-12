You are here

Institutional investors bought these 20 stocks on Monday, when everyone was selling

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 12:23 PM
With the exception of Cromwell European Reit which listed in the interim in 2017, these stocks were also among the strongest over the past three years, SGX said.
REAL estate investment trusts (Reits) and technology manufacturers made up 14 out of the 20 strongest performing stocks bought by institutional investors on Monday.

With the exception of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust which listed in the interim on Nov 29, 2017, these stocks were also among the strongest over the past three years, said the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday.

The 20 strongest performing stocks had received net institutional inflows for trading sessions on March 9 to 10 - when the Straits Times Index (STI) dived 4.3 per cent - bringing the 2020 year-to-date decline to 11.9 per cent.

Four of the 20 stocks were among the STI's least performing 10 stocks in 2019. They are Genting Singapore, Jardine Strategic Holdings, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings and Singapore Press Holdings - which publishes The Business Times.

Of the remaining stocks, agri-business group Wilmar International provided one of the STI’s strongest reports for its fourth quarter results, with net profit more than doubling to US$438 million for the period ended Dec 31, 2019.

Singapore's 50 most actively traded stocks averaged a 7.1 per cent drop in total return in 2020 through to March 10.

The SGX noted that familiar themes of possible averaging down, rebalancing and post-earnings revisions were observed.

Here are the top 20 strongest performing stocks:

