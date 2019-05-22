You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

International Cement raises S$3.6m through conditional share placement to individual investor

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 9:02 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

INTERNATIONAL Cement Group (ICG), formerly Compact Metal Industries, has raised S$3.6 million through the placement of 80 million shares at S$0.045 apiece to an individual investor, Wu Xinghui, after the Singapore Exchange (SGX) gave conditional in-principle approval for the deal on Wednesday.

The issue price represents a 36.36 per cent premium on ICG's last traded share price of S$0.033 on Tuesday.

A further S$5.4 million will be raised if Ms Wu exercises a call option for an additonal 120 million shares. The call option will expire on Nov 8, 2019, six months from the agreement date.

Assuming she takes up all shares available in the agreement, the cement producer will raise a total of S$8.9 million in net proceeds, after deducting S$60,000 in expenses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Proceeds will be used for general working capital requirements of the group.

The in-principle approval is subject to further disclosure of Ms Wu's background. She was the human resource general manager of Chinese company Sichuan Yonhua Technology Group (SYT).

ICT said she was introduced to the group through its executive chairman Ma Zhaoyang's business associates.

SGX also requested further information on SYT and its founder Wu Youhua, and a written confirmation from Mr Wu that he does not have any personal or business connection with ICT and its CEO, directors, substantial shareholders and their associates.

In addition, ICG, which is on SGX's watch list, will need to disclose a detailed breakdown on the use of the proceeds.

The call option granted to Ms Wu is subject to shareholder approval and the conditions mentioned above.

The confirmed placement shares are expected to be allotted and issued by May 29 and listed on the mainboard by May 30.

Companies & Markets

Unit’s ex-interim CEO suing Pine Capital for alleged discrimination and/or prejudice

Adventus sells stake in unit for US$1.1m to reduce exposure in Vietnam project

China Star Food raises S$4.3m from fully subscribed rights issue

Combine Will, MindChamps dividend payments delayed

Temasek-linked Astrea PE bonds get Fitch upgrades, affirmations

DBS, AU Optronics sign Taiwan's first sustainability-linked loan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

May 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Unit’s ex-interim CEO suing Pine Capital for alleged discrimination and/or prejudice

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening