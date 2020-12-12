Investors swap China holdings from Wall St to HK as delisting threat brews

Get our introductory offer at only
Shanghai
GLOBAL fund managers are reducing their holdings in US-listed Chinese companies such as Alibaba, Netease and JD.com as risks grow they will be forced off American exchanges, switching instead into shares of the companies listed in Hong Kong.
Delisting risks surfaced last...
