IPS Securex lands S$754,000 video surveillance contract 

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 9:18 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

IPS Securex Holdings said its unit has clinched a S$754,000 contract to deliver two integrated network video surveillance system solutions to a customer in South-east Asia. 

Kelvin Lim, IPS Securex group chief executive and executive director said: "The two purchase orders are examples of how we continue to steadily grow our general security business. Our ability to secure new business contracts in a slowing market is a testament to our reputation, and the quality of the security solutions and services that we provide."

The contract is not expected to materially affect net tangible assets per share for the year ending June 30, 2020, although it may impact earnings per share, depending on the date of completion of the orders, the Catalist-listed firm said in a bourse filing on Thursday. 

Shares of IPS Securex closed at 3.7 Singapore cents on Wednesday, down 2.6 per cent, or 0.1 cent, before the contract was announced. 

