You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

IReit Global posts 3.4% drop in Q4 DPU to 0.86 euro cent

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 9:30 AM
UPDATED Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 11:35 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

IREIT Global's distribution per unit (DPU) fell 3.4 per cent to 0.86 euro cent after retention for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 from 0.89 euro cent a year ago.

Gross revenue for the real estate investment trust (Reit) was down 0.7 per cent to 8.9 million euros (S$13.4 million) for the quarter, from nine million euros a year ago, said the Europe-focused real estate investment trust's manager on Wednesday in a regulatory update.

Net property income (NPI) grew 0.1 per cent on the year to 7.49 million euro for the quarter, from 7.48 million euro, on marginal decreases in gross revenue and property operating expenses.

Income to be distributed to unitholders fell 1.8 per cent year on year to 5.5 million euros, from 5.6 million euros.

The distribution for the six months ended Dec 31 amounts to 2.71 Singapore cents per unit, and will be paid on Feb 27 after books closure on Feb 20.

SEE ALSO

DBS Q4 net profit up 14% to S$1.51b

Meanwhile, for the full year ended Dec 31, DPU was 0.6 per cent lower at 3.57 euro cents after retention, versus 3.59 euro cents a year ago, and income to be distributed grew 0.5 per cent to 22.7 million euros. Gross revenue was 1.3 per cent higher at 35.3 million euros, while NPI rose 0.1 per cent to 30.7 million euros for the full year.

Aymeric Thibord, chief executive of IReit Global's manager, said the Reit will be looking to increase the occupancy rate of its Spanish portfolio and bring the under-rented properties nearer to market levels through active asset management.

IReit Global in December 2019 acquired a stake in a portfolio of four freehold office buildings in Spain through a joint venture with Tikehau Capital.

“We will also be exploring possible debt and equity financing options to repay our term loan facility and to exercise the call option granted by Tikehau Capital to acquire its 60 per cent stake, while maintaining an appropriate capital structure for IReit,” Mr Thibord added.

Units of mainboard-listed IReit Global closed flat at S$0.86 on Tuesday before the release of the results.

Companies & Markets

Bank of Singapore appoints chief data and innovation officer

Vividthree proposes S$1.9m placement

DBS Q4 net profit up 14% to S$1.51b

Singtel Q3 profit down 23.8% to S$627.2m

200 DBS staff vacate MBFC after case confirmed

From Russia's Don Agro to SGX's Catalist with love

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 11:28 AM
Garage

Exit of Indonesia's tech whiz kid is a warning to startups

[SINGAPORE] Achmad Zaky spoke with unusual candour after taking the stage in Jakarta that October afternoon. People...

Feb 13, 2020 11:20 AM
Companies & Markets

Bank of Singapore appoints chief data and innovation officer

BANK of Singapore, the private banking arm of OCBC Bank, has hired a chief data and innovation officer to boost its ...

Feb 13, 2020 11:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

PSA Marine acquires Peru port services firm

HARBOUR and terminal towage operator PSA Marine has completed the acquisition of the entire stake in Tramarsa Flota...

Feb 13, 2020 11:12 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong extends suspension of schools till at least March 16

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong extended on Wednesday the suspension of schools till at least March 16 in a bid to contain the...

Feb 13, 2020 11:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars burdened by coronavirus confusion

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars wavered on Thursday after China reported a steep rise in new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly