You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare calls for trading halt pending announcement

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 10:52 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MEDICAL eye-care firm ISEC Healthcare requested a trading halt on Monday morning after the market opened, pending the release of an announcement.

The Catalist-listed firm’s latest bourse filing was on May 9, when it released its annual report and first-quarter financial results. Its net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose 6 per cent to S$2.2 million, on the back of increased business activities.

ISEC Healthcare offers specialist eye-care services at its surgical centres in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Malacca in Malaysia.

Shares of ISEC Healthcare last traded on Friday at S$0.34.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Maxi-Cash offers to buy back 5.5% notes or exchange them for new 6.35% notes

Hupsteel to appoint independent adviser for Lim family's offer; requests lifting of trading halt

Suntec Reit to acquire Grade A office building in Sydney for A$297m

Dasin Retail Trust to buy China shopping mall for 1.37b yuan

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
5 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

AK_sgsl2_0107.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale flat prices dip 0.2% in Q2: flash estimates

Jul 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Suntec Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

Jul 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Maxi-Cash offers to buy back 5.5% notes or exchange them for new 6.35% notes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening