ISEC Healthcare calls for trading halt pending announcement

MEDICAL eye-care firm ISEC Healthcare requested a trading halt on Monday morning after the market opened, pending the release of an announcement.

The Catalist-listed firm’s latest bourse filing was on May 9, when it released its annual report and first-quarter financial results. Its net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose 6 per cent to S$2.2 million, on the back of increased business activities.

ISEC Healthcare offers specialist eye-care services at its surgical centres in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Malacca in Malaysia.

Shares of ISEC Healthcare last traded on Friday at S$0.34.