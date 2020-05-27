iX Biopharma taps growing trend in telemedicine to supply medication

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PHARMACEUTICAL maker iX Biopharma has commenced the supply of the drugs Wafesil and Silcapvia to patients who have consulted their doctors through telemedicine in Australia, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.
The medicines, supplied to Australian pharmacies and...
