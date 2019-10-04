IYUNO CEO David Lee is Singapore's EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019

From left: Ernst & Young LLP's Max Loh, Ron Tan (EY Entrepreneur Of The Year - Media and Entertainment), David Lee (EY Entrepreneur Of The Year - Digital Media Supply Chain), Kong Wan Sing (EY Entrepreneur Of The Year - Workspace Solutions), Ng Gim Choo (EY Entrepreneur Of The Year - Education), Minister Ng Chee Meng, EOY 2019 judges' panel chairman Ron Sim, EY Asean managing partner Liew Nam Soon, Koh Kah Sek (EY Family Business Award of Excellence), Yeah Hiang Nam (EY Entrepreneur Of The Year - Financial Services), and Dennis A. Uy (EY Asean Entrepreneurial Excellence Award).

IYUNO Media Group chief executive officer David (Hyonmoo) Lee was named the overall winner at this year's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) on Thursday.

Beating four other entrepreneurs who had emerged top in their respective industry categories, Mr Lee also clinched the award in the Digital Media Supply Chain category.

His company, IYUNO, was founded in 2002 as an English-to-Korean subtitling service provider; he has since developed a proprietary subtitling software and a cloud-based platform to manage massive multi-language projects. Today, IYUNO offers subtitling, multi-language services and end-to-end localisation, media processing and creative post-production services.

The EOY Singapore awards are organised by professional-services organisation EY. This year's edition, the 18th, was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, with Ng Chee Meng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress, as the guest of honour.

Mr Lee said: "This award inspires me to keep doing what I do with an even stronger devotion. I know that a growing and successful business can still be vulnerable. The bigger our company grows, the greater our responsibility to our employees, their families, our investors and the communities that we are a part of.

"I dedicate this award to fellow entrepreneurs who haven't been discovered, but continue to persevere in making their vision a reality."

Ron Sim, executive chairman and CEO of V3 Group Limited, who chaired the judging panel, said: "Beyond commercial success, David has distinguished himself for his tenacity in riding out the disruptions in the industry through technology innovation, his agility in building a global footprint, and his belief in fulfilling the larger purpose of fostering inclusiveness by bridging cultures through quality localisation of the spoken word."

The other four EOY category award winners were:

Cityneon Holdings executive chairman and group CEO Ron Tan (for the Media and Entertainment category);

EtonHouse managing director Ng Gim Choo (Education);

JustCo CEO Kong Wan Sing (Workspace Solutions); and

ValueMax Group managing director and CEO Yeah Hiang Nam (Financial Services).

In his speech at the event, Mr Ng congratulated the winners, and urged them and other entrepreneurs to do their part to strengthen Singapore's business ecosystem by training their workers and providing them with better wages, welfare and work prospects.

He noted that investing in training benefits both employers and workers, so they can face challenges together and improve on their competitive edge. "May you all be ready, in an increasingly class-divided world, to ensure that workers succeed in tandem with your companies and use this as a key success factor," he said.

Max Loh, Singapore managing partner at Ernst & Young LLP, noted that the five award winners have not just reacted to disruption, but have taken bold steps to leverage technology and globalisation to innovate their businesses, and even change the face of their industries.

"These winners are part of a special group: the ones who never give up and are unstoppable.

"They cut through the noise of this transformative age by breaking away from the pack, forging on no matter the difficulties they face, fuelled by their vision and passion, the trust that their families, stakeholders and employees place in them, and their belief in innovation to grow regardless of how long they have been in the business."

Other awards presented at Thursday's gala dinner included the EY Asean Entrepreneurial Excellence award, which went to Dennis A Uy, chairman and president of Udenna Corporation, and the EY Family Business Award of Excellence, which went to Far East Organization.

