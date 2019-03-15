Japfa drops 8% amid heavier than usual trading on Thursday

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SHARES in agri-food business Japfa Limited dipped amid heavier than usual trading on Thursday.
The counter closed 5.5 Singapore cents or 7.7 per cent lower at S$0.66 on 12.9 million shares traded. The quantity traded was higher than the counter's average of 4.8 million
