Jardine C&C increases shareholding in Vietnamese firm

JARDINE Cycle & Carriage has increased its shareholding in Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a Vietnamese firm that manufactures, assembles, and supplies commercial vehicles.

On Friday, the company announced in a Singapore Exchange filing that it has purchased one million shares in THACO for 75 billion Vietnamese dong.

Following the purchase, Jardine C&C's shareholding now stands at 25.16 per cent from the previous 25.1 per cent.

The purchase is funded by internal resources.

Jardine C&C closed at S$33.15 on Thursday, down 66 cents, or 2 per cent.