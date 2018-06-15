You are here

Jardine C&C increases shareholding in Vietnamese firm

Fri, Jun 15, 2018 - 10:17 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

JARDINE Cycle & Carriage has increased its shareholding in Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a Vietnamese firm that manufactures, assembles, and supplies commercial vehicles.

On Friday, the company announced in a Singapore Exchange filing that it has purchased one million shares in THACO for 75 billion Vietnamese dong.

Following the purchase, Jardine C&C's shareholding now stands at 25.16 per cent from the previous 25.1 per cent.

The purchase is funded by internal resources. 

Jardine C&C closed at S$33.15 on Thursday, down 66 cents, or 2 per cent.

