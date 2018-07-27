You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Jardine Cycle & Carriage H1 2018 net profit down 56% on non-trading losses.

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 10:05 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

JARDINE Cycle & Carriage's net profit for the six months ended June 30 fell 56 per cent year on year to US$174 million after accounting for net non-trading losses of US$240 million.

It said that the non-trading losses were principally unrealised fair value losses related to non-current investments, which resulted from new accounting standards.

Underlying profit, however, increased 10 per cent to US$414 million. Astra’s contribution of US$354 million to the group’s underlying profit was 12 per cent higher, while underlying profit from the group’s direct motor interests was 18 per cent higher at US$74 million.

Revenue for the six-month period also rose 10 per cent to US$9.19 billion, while earnings per share dropped to 44 US cents, down from 101 US cents previously. It declared an interim dividend of 18 US cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chairman Ben Keswick said: “For the rest of the year, Astra’s overall performance is expected to be satisfactory, led by its heavy equipment and mining businesses although there are concerns over competitive pressures in the car market. The group’s direct motor interests and other strategic interests are expected to continue to perform strongly.”

Companies & Markets

Sias to help form informal steering committees of noteholders and securityholders, says Hyflux

Starhill Global Reit's Q4 DPU dips to 1.09 Singapore cents

Fortune Reit posts higher first half DPU of 26.34 HK cents

Thomson Medical, IVI-RMA to form assisted reproduction platform in Singapore

Jardine Matheson Holdings' H1 2018 net profit down on lower non-trading gains

UIC net profit jumps 47% in Q2 on fair value gains

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening