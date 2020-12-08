JD Health surges 28% in HK's grey market trading

Get our introductory offer at only
Hong Kong
JD Health International jumped in Hong Kong's grey market trading, a sign that the city's biggest IPO of the year is off to a good start.
The unit of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com advanced as much as 28 per cent to HK$90.55 on Monday on an over-the-counter retail...
