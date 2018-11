JIUTIAN Chemical Group, which makes chemicals used in leather-based and pharmaceutical products, on Thursday said that its chief executive officer Zhou Hongxuan has resigned on "health concerns".

Wei Hongguang, group general manager of subsidiaries, has been appointed as acting CEO. The group is undergoing a selection process for a new CEO in the meantime.

Shares of Jiutian Chemical closed on Thursday at S$0.02, down 0.1 Singapore cent.